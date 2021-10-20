Stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street, led by health
The Associated Press
Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday and health care companies were leading the way for the second day in a row. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each up about 0.1%. Abbott Laboratories, Biogen and Anthem rose after reporting quarterly results that beat analysts’ expectations. Netflix fell 2.3% after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates. European and Asian markets were mixed, and crude oil prices fell about 1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 1.64%.