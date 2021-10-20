Stocks rise on Wall Street, S&P 500 hovers around high

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Solid earnings from health care companies helped power broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 within range of an all-time high. The S&P 500 was up 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq rose slightly. Abbott Laboratories, Biogen and Anthem rose after reporting quarterly results that beat analysts’ expectations. Netflix fell after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates. Technology stocks lagged the broader market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.63%. The price of Bitcoin rose to an all-time high.