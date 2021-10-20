Stocks rise on Wall Street, S&P 500 hovers near record high

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Solid earnings from health care companies helped send stocks higher on Wall Street Wednesday and pushed the benchmark S&P 500 within range of an all-time high. The S&P 500 was up 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%. Abbott Laboratories and Anthem rose after reporting quarterly results that beat analysts’ expectations. Netflix fell after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates. Technology stocks lagged the broader market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.64%. The price of Bitcoin rose to an all-time high.