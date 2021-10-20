US bars disposable gloves from Malaysia over forced labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has ordered a halt to imports of disposable gloves from a Malaysian company and its subsidiaries after determining they rely on forced labor. Customs and Border Protection has issued an order to stop any inbound shipments from Supermax Corporation Berhad and three subsidiaries. CBP says its investigation of the company found 10 indications of forced labor under international standards. Malaysian rubber glove makers have come under scrutiny over abusive practices, and the U.S. this year downgraded Malaysia to the worst level in an annual report on human trafficking. Malaysia’s government pledged to take steps to eliminate forced labor in response. Supermax Corporation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.