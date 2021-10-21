EU summit to load pressure on Poland over rule of law

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will pressure a defiant Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to fall back into line on recognizing that EU law trumps national decision-making, hoping that dialogue will stave off a fundamental crisis in the bloc. Morawiecki this week painted a picture of an overbearing union treating its 27 member nations as mere provinces, free to impose values at will against the wishes of sovereign people. Almost all other countries countered that respecting common rules and values is essential in a bloc if it is not to unravel. If the sniping and accusations continue unchecked it could turn into the biggest institutional crisis for the EU since the United Kingdom decided to leave five years ago.