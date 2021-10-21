Plane that crashed in Houston had not flown in 10 months

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators say the private jet that crashed through an airport fence and burst into flames at a Texas airport had not been flown since December. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday that it is looking into maintenance work done on the plane. The NTSB also says that tire marks on the runway indicate that pilots were braking hard and tried to abort the takeoff when the accident happened Tuesday morning. All 21 people on board escaped the fiery jet and only two of them suffered minor injuries. The jet was owned by a Houston-area investment firm.