Profit surges at American Express with spending resilient

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express had a very strong third quarter, posting a profit of $1.78 billion with Americans proving to be resilient in their spending despite the tenacity of the delta variant. The New York-based company said it had profit of $2.27 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations of $1.78 per share. The credit card issuer and global payments company posted revenue of $10.93 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts.