Regional airline SkyWest cancels hundreds of flights

By The Associated Press

Regional airline SkyWest has canceled hundreds of flights over the last two days because of what it calls an internal technical issue. SkyWest said Friday that it fixed the issue Thursday night and was working to return to normal operations. SkyWest operates flights on smaller planes that usually hold fewer than 100 passengers. The flights carry the names of American Eagle, Delta Connection, United Express and Horizon Air. SkyWest canceled more than 350 flights through late morning on Friday after canceling about 700 flights on Thursday.