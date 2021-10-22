Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in another frenzy

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The company planning to bring President Donald Trump’s new media venture to the stock market soared further on Friday amid another frenzy of trading. Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly tripled in the first minute of trading before trading in it was temporarily halted. It then gave up a chunk of those gains and was was sitting on a 93.3% gain at $88.78, as of noon. Eastern time. A day before, the stock more than quadrupled after it said it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Experts are split on the company’s prospects.