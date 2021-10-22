Stocks off to a mixed start; S&P 500 headed for weekly gain

The Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday. The S&P 500, which notched a record high a day earlier, is still on track for its third weekly gain in a row. The benchmark index was little changed in the early going, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% and the Nasdaq was down 0.3%. Intel sank after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ forecasts, and Snap fell sharply after saying its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown on Apple’s iPhones earlier this year. American Express rose after posting strong results.