Biden, key senators huddle as Dems drive toward budget deal

By ALAN FRAM and HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted two pivotal senators for budget meetings in hopes of resolving lingering disputes over Democrats’ long-stalled effort to craft an expansive social and environment measure. The White House says the session with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was held at the president’s home in Delaware, where he’s spending the weekend. Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are two of the party’s most moderate members. Both have insisted on reducing the size of the package and have pressed for other changes. The plan was originally $3.5 trillion over 10 years, but it’s now expected to be around $2 trillion or less.