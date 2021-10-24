Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden spent hours Sunday at his home in Delaware with two pivotal senators as they seek to resolve the disputes over the Democrats’ wide-ranging social safety net and environmental bill. The White House calls Biden’s time with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin a “productive” meeting. But no deal is being announced. Biden is pressing for progress he can spotlight to world leaders at overseas summits that get underway this week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she expects an agreement on a framework by week’s end.