Liz Weston: Money mistakes could signal dementia

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Paying bills late can be an early symptom of dementia — and it can happen years before diagnosis. If you have a family member who’s beginning to make financial stumbles after a lifetime of managing just fine, there are ways to help while preserving their dignity and autonomy. Similarly, if you are worried that you might become vulnerable and want an extra set of eyes on your money, you may be able to choose a person you trust or a professional to make sure things are on track and assist if needed.