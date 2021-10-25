Stocks drift mostly lower on Wall Street ahead of earnings

The Associated Press

Stocks are drifting mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street as investors look ahead to another big week of earnings reports, this time from major technology companies including Facebook and Apple. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% early Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were down similar amounts. Major U.S. indexes are coming off three weeks of gains. Tesla rose 5% after Hertz said it would order 100,000 electric vehicles from the company. European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets closed mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.63%.