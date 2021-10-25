Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of earnings activity

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street as investors look ahead to another busy week of earnings reports, this time from major technology companies including Facebook and Apple. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in morning trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Major U.S. indexes are coming off three weeks of gains. Tesla rose 5.9% after Hertz said it would order 100,000 electric vehicles from the company. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mostly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.63%.