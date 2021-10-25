Wall Street sets more records as earnings season gears up

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and STAN CHOE

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street notched some more record highs on Monday as a better-than-expected profit reporting season gets into higher gear. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, surpassing the peak it set on Thursday. Tesla jumped to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after Hertz said it will buy 100,000 Model 3 vehicles for its fleet. Stocks broadly have been pushing higher recently as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts expected. With roughly one in four S&P 500 companies having reported, more are topping expectations than usual, and by a wider margin.