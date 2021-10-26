Half its original size, Biden’s big plan in race to finish

By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — About half its original size, President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill is being pulled apart and reconfigured as Democrats edge closer to satisfying their most reluctant lawmakers. They’re trying to wrap up talks on what’s now about a $1.75 trillion package. A proposed billionaires’ tax is running into criticism as cumbersome, leaving the revenue needed to pay for the package deeply in flux. That’s forcing difficult reductions of proposals for health care, paid family leave and others. Biden met Tuesday with lawmakers at the White House and party leaders continued to insist agreement was within reach before Biden departs for global summits later this week.