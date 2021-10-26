Police: Suspect in Boise, Idaho, mall shooting dies

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say the suspect in a Boise, Idaho, mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died. The Boise Police Department did not release the name of the suspect nor the names of the slain and injured victims. Family members have identified one of the victims who was shot and killed Monday as Jo Acker, a security guard who they said died trying to stop the shooter. Police said another victim was a man who was shot and killed near an escalator. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who had been hospitalized in critical condition.