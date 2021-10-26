Solid earnings nudge US stocks further into record heights
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers
Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average further into record heights. The S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Dow edged up less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq also rose less than 0.1%. Solid earnings from several companies helped push stock prices higher. UPS jumped 6.9% after the package delivery service reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Facebook fell 3.9% following a weak sales forecast and increasing scrutiny over its corporate practices. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.61%.