Trump could get big ‘bonus’ shares in new social media firm

By BERNARD CONDON and ALEX VEIGA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s social media company will get tens of millions of special bonus shares in a new publicly traded entity if it performs well. That would potentially hand the former president billions of dollars in paper wealth based on current stock prices. That is based on figures in a prospectus filed with security regulators on Tuesday. The filing says Trump’s company will be able to exercise warrants convertible to as many as 40 million shares in a new public company over three years. That is on top of nearly 90 million shares granted to his company in the merger that was previously announced.