Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Asian shares have fallen after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in all major regional markets. In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.1% lower even Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%. Both indexes set all-time highs the day before. Encouraging earnings helped lift several companies, including McDonald’s. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.53%. Oil prices fell.