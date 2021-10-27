Biden deal in ‘pretty good shape,’ but no breakthrough yet
By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy plan and a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill. But chances of a breakthrough faded Wednesday after pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia panned his party’s new billionaires’ tax proposal to help pay for it. All this as Biden and his party rush to strike agreement on about $1.75 trillion in social services and climate change programs. Biden has wanted a deal before he departs for overseas summits on Thursday.