Boeing posts Q3 loss as problems dog airliner, space capsule

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

Boeing is reporting a loss of $109 million for the third quarter because of charges for its 787 Dreamliner plane and the Starliner space capsule. Boeing said Wednesday that it sees demand for planes improving, however, as more people travel and the airline industry recovers from the pandemic. Boeing is struggling to resume deliveries of the Dreamliner because of a series of production flaws. Without those deliveries, Boeing is losing a source of cash. And it’s also taking a write-down to cover problems with the Starliner. The space capsule’s first test flight in 2019 didn’t go as planned, and the second one was scrubbed this August because of issues with valves in the propulsion system.