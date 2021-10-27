Greece woos investments on Chinese foreign minister’s visit

By ELENA BECATOROS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Greek officials on Wednesday during a visit to Athens, with talks touching on Chinese investment in Greece, regional geopolitics, sports and minorities. Greece recently emerged from a decade-long financial crisis that wiped out a quarter of its economy and has been eager to attract international investments. China is already heavily involved in Greece. The Chinese company Cosco Shipping now owns 67% of Greece’s Piraeus Port Authority, one of the largest ports in Europe.