Judge rejects challenge to Southwest’s vaccine mandate

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge says Southwest Airlines is within its rights to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The judge ruled this week against a request by the the pilots’ union to issue a temporary restraining order against a vaccine mandate. The judge says says Southwest can impose a mandate to to improve safety and maintain its operations. Southwest is asking employees to get vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption by Nov. 24. But the airline has backed down from a threat to fire employees who don’t comply.