Mine’s a light beer: UK to overhaul alcohol taxes

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Taxes on alcoholic drinks in the U.K. are being radically simplified in the biggest overhaul in more than 140 years. Britain’s Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said Wednesday in his annual budget speech the changes will take into account a drink’s strength as opposed to what type of drink it is. During his one-hour address to lawmakers, Sunak boosted spending on an array of pet projects in the wake of a stronger-than-anticipated economic recovery after the devastation of the pandemic. The alcohol tax changes, however, took up more time in his speech than environmental issues even though the U.K. will soon host the U.N. climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow.