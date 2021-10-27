Pelosi: In ‘good shape’ on Biden plan, infrastructure bill

By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling colleagues that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy plan and a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Pelosi’s comments, relayed by a person who requested anonymity, came in a meeting Wednesday with Democrats. That’s as Biden and his party rush to strike agreement on about $1.75 trillion in social services and climate change programs. Biden has wanted a deal before he departs for overseas summits. Senate Democrats have unveiled a new billionaires’ tax proposal to help pay for it.