Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal but Manchin pans billionaire tax

By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling colleagues that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic policy plan and a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill. However, pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is panning his party’s new billionaires’ tax proposal to help pay for it. All this on Wednesday as Biden and his party rush to strike agreement on about $1.75 trillion in social services and climate change programs. Biden has wanted a deal before he departs for overseas summits.