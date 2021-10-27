Stocks end lower on Wall Street, easing back from records
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers
Stocks faded in the last hour of trading and ended mostly lower Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average set their latest record highs. Several big technology companies posted solid gains, led by Microsoft, which reported a 24% surge in profits last quarter as its cloud computing business bounded ahead. The S&P 500 gave up 0.5% after shedding an early gain and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%. The Nasdaq ended little changed. Encouraging earnings helped lift several companies, including McDonald’s. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.53%. Oil prices fell.