Asia shares slip despite signs of optimism on global economy

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are slipping, despite recent signs of optimism about the global economy, including recent rallies on Wall Street. Benchmarks fell in morning trading in Japan, China, South Korea and Australia. Investors stepped to the sidelines to see the outcome of Japan’s parliamentary elections Sunday. The ruling party is expected to stay in power, but the opposition could make some gains amid public discontent about the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and concerns about the economy. Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street, with technology stocks powering a big slice of the S&P 500′s gains. But some tech shares like Apple and Amazon fell back in after-hours trading.