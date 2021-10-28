Biden announces deal, seeks votes: ‘Let’s get this done’

By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he has reached a “historic” framework with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping, though scaled-back domestic policy plan. Biden’s remarks at the White House come after he traveled early Thursday to Capitol Hill to pitch House Democrats on the package. The proposal is now $1.75 trillion and without a paid family leave program and other priorities. But it’s still a sweeping plan with new health care, free-prekindergarten and climate change programs. He told lawmakers in the plainest language: “I need your votes.” He wanted a deal before departing for global summits. Progressive House Democrats want to see the fine print.