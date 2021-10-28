Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — ExxonMobil’s chief executive says his company “does not spread disinformation regarding climate change″ as he counters congressional allegations the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of it. Exxon CEO Darren Woods is among top officials at four major oil companies set to testify Thursday as congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to push disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. In prepared testimony, Woods said ExxonMobil’s public statements on climate have always been fact-based and consistent with mainstream climate science. Democrats say the oil industry spread doubt about the harm of its products, undermining science and blocking meaningful action.