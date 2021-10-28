Facebook grilled by UK lawmakers making online safety rules

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are grilling Facebook and other tech giants over how they handle online safety as European efforts to regulate social media companies gain momentum. The tech giant’s head of safety said Thursday that the company supports regulation and has no business interest in providing people with an “unsafe experience.” Representatives from Facebook, YouTube, Google, Twitter and TikTok also will be questioned by members of a parliamentary committee scrutinizing the British government’s draft online safety legislation. Governments on both sides of the Atlantic want tougher rules aimed at protecting social media users, but the United Kingdom’s efforts are much further along. A U.S. Senate panel also questioned YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat this week.