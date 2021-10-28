Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming. Exxon CEO Darren Woods said his company “has long acknowledged the reality and risks of climate change” and that its statements on climate change have been fact-based and consistent with mainstream climate science. Democrats say the oil industry has spent decades spreading doubt and misinformation about the harm its products cause, undermining science and blocking meaningful action.