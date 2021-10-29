A profitable Exxon emerges as global economy rebounds

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Exxon Mobil swung to a hefty profit in its third quarter, thanks to increased demand for oil and higher prices. The oil and natural gas company company earned $6.75 billion, or $1.57 per share. A year earlier it lost $680 million, or 15 cents per share. Stripping out certain items, earnings were $1.58 per share. Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for earnings of $1.57 per share.