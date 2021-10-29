Asia shares mixed amid signs of optimism on global economy

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed amid recent signs of optimism about the global economy, including recent rallies on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 recovered after falling in morning trading to finish higher, although investors stepped to the sidelines to see the outcome of Japan’s parliamentary elections Sunday. The ruling party is expected to stay in power, but the opposition could make some gains amid public discontent about the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and concerns about the economy. Benchmarks in South Korea and Australia fell. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined while the Shanghai Composite rose, recouping earlier losses.