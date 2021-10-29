Ruling: Can’t fire unvaxed workers while mandate in court

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state appeals court says Louisiana’s largest health system can’t fire or otherwise discipline employees who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 until the mandate’s legality is decided. The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal ruled just a day before Ochsner Health’s Friday deadline. A state district judge had dismissed the lawsuit brought by dozens of employees at Ochsner’s Shreveport location. The appeals court ordered Judge Craig Marcotte on Tuesday to hold a hearing on the mandate and to block enforcement until its legality is decided. Ochsner did not immediately comment Friday morning. The 2nd Circuit covers north Louisiana. But employee attorney Jimmy Faircloth says the ruling is a signal to all businesses in Louisiana that vaccine mandates are probably illegal.