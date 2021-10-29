Stock indexes edge higher on Wall Street in choppy trading

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks edged higher in choppy trading on Wall Street Friday, on pace to close out a milestone-setting week with modest gains as investors review the latest round of corporate earnings. Health care, technology and communication services companies helped lift the market after a wobbly start. The S&P 500 was up 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq was up 0.1%. Amazon fell 2.8% and Apple was down 2.4%. The latest batch of corporate earnings raised concerns that a persistent supply chain shortage could crimp economic growth through the rest of the year. The U.S. also reported that consumer spending grew just 0.6% in September.