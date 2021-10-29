Stock indexes edge lower on Wall Street in choppy trading
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers
Stocks edged lower in choppy trading Friday afternoon, shedding modest early gains as Wall Street closed out a milestone-setting week. Decliners outnumbered gainers in the S&P 500 index, with real estate stocks, banks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending accounting for much of the losses. Health care, communication services and technology companies rose. The S&P 500 was down 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq were down less than 0.1%. Apple was down 2.3% and Amazon fell 2.9%. The latest corporate earnings raised concerns about the persistent supply chain shortage.