Stocks edge lower on Wall Street, pulled down by Big Tech

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, pulling major indexes back from record highs as investors review the latest round of corporate earnings. Big Tech stocks were the biggest drag on the broader market. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq fell 0.5%. Amazon is down 3.5% and Apple fell 3.4%. The latest batch of corporate earnings raised concerns that a persistent supply chain shortage could crimp economic growth through the rest of the year. The U.S. also reported that consumer spending slowed to a gain of just 0.6% in September.