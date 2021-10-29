Stocks open lower on Wall Street, pulled down by Big Tech

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Stocks are falling at the open on Wall Street Friday, following European and Asian markets lower as leaders of the Group of 20 large and fast-growing economies meet in Rome to confront a faltering recovery. Some Big Tech stocks were dragging major indexes off record highs set earlier in the week. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% in the first minutes of trading. Amazon is down 4.9% and Apple fell 3.5%. Investors also focused on a raft of macroeconomic data, including a surge of inflation last month and slowing consumer spending. Exxon Mobile bucked the trend, rising nearly 1%.