Biden unveils new steps to strengthen global supply chains

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden has unveiled new steps the U.S. is taking to strengthen and streamline supply chains. Biden took advantage of the Group of 20 summit in Rome by calling a meeting Sunday with other leaders to discuss the issue. Bottlenecks in the global supply chains are causing headaches at home for Biden. But he’s also viewing the issue through a global lens and offering new funding and processes to help ports in Mexico, Central America and Asia. Cargo ships that can’t unload because they’re stuck at sea and closed factories are hampering the economic recovery from the pandemic.