G20 make commitments on climate neutrality, coal financing

By NICOLE WINFIELD, DAVE MCHUGH and KARL RITTER

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies have made a compromise commitment to reach carbon neutrality “by or around mid-century” as they wrapped up a two-day summit that was laying the groundwork for the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. According to Sunday’s final communique, the Group of 20 leaders also agreed to end public financing for coal-fired power generation abroad, but set no target for phasing out coal domestically — a clear nod to top carbon polluters China and India. Without solid commitments, momentum could be lost for the larger annual talks in Glasgow, where countries from around the globe will be represented, including poor ones most vulnerable to rising seas, desertification and other effects.