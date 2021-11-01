Canadian snowbirds head south as US land borders reopen

By ANITA SNOW and TERRY TANG

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration’s decision to allow vaccinated people to enter the U.S. by land for nonessential travel starting next week has many Canadians packing up their campers and making reservations at their favorite vacation condos and mobile home parks. Restrictions imposed by both countries during the coronavirus pandemic, and their own concerns about possible infection, kept millions of Canadians from traveling south to warmer climes like Florida, Arizona and Mexico last winter. Some RV parks and camping sites are already booked solid as Canadians compete with Americans who embraced RV travel during the pandemic.