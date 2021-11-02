“Major cities really matter”: Mayors demand climate action

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The mayors of Seattle and Freetown in Sierra Leone greeted each other like long lost sisters on a train hurtling toward the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. They have been bonded by years of Zoom calls and collaboration in the fight against climate change, even though they lead cities on different sides of the economic and climate divide. But both Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Freetown counterpart Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr have been working to ensure their cities are prepared for rising sea levels, torrential rains and extreme heat. They traveled to the U.N. climate conference with other big city mayors to demand that world leaders follow the science and act now to head off a catastrophic increase in global temperatures.