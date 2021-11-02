Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of Fed, jobs news

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of more news this week from the Federal Reserve and on the jobs market. The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Small-company stocks were little changed after surging a day earlier. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55%. Crude oil prices fell. Pfizer was up 4.8% after delivering a strong profit report. Losses from a mix of banks and companies that rely on direct consumer spending tempered gains elsewhere in the market.