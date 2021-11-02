Stocks turn mixed on Wall Street ahead of Fed, jobs news

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of more news this week on the Federal Reserve and the jobs market. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. Small-company stocks edged lower after surging a day earlier. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.56%. Crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks. Pfizer was up 2.2% after delivering a strong profit report. Losses from a mix of banks and companies that rely on direct consumer spending offset gains elsewhere in the market.