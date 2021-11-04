Alaska corporation sues over Arctic refuge leases

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska state corporation that was the main bidder in an oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge says it is suing federal officials over what it calls improper actions that are preventing lease activities. The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority alleges federal officials overstepped in suspending lease-related activities, among other actions. An Interior Department spokesperson says the agency does not have a comment. The lease program advanced under then-President Donald Trump, and the sale occurred shortly before President Joe Biden took office. The Bureau of Land Management plans to move forward with a new environmental review of leasing in the refuge.