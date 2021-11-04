Britain, France agree to more talks to untangle fish battle

PARIS (AP) — British and French negotiators looking to untangle a post-Brexit spat over fishing licenses have met in Paris and expect to talk again next week. Although fishing is a tiny industry economically for both Britain and France, the issue of boats’ access to English Channel waters that divide the two maritime powers has flared into a major irritant. Britain and its former European Union partners are still figuring out how to work together in the wake of their divorce, which is partly why fishing has mushroomed into an early test of their new relationship. The talks Thursday were closed door and low key, possibly signaling a desire on both sides to dial back tensions.