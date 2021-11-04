Despite a mixed finish, S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch records

By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writers

Stocks wound up a mixed bag on Wall Street Thursday, but big gains in several technology giants helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes to more record highs. The S&P 500 added 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. Qualcomm soared 12.7% after the chipmaker reported record profits and said supply constraints would continue to ease. Moderna sank 17.9% after cutting its forecast for vaccine deliveries. The yield on the 10-year Tresaury note fell to 1.52%.